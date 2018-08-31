Children's car seat safety check
TEXARKANA, Texas - Dozens of parents line up to have their kid's car seat inspected. TxDOT hosts a free child safety seat check to make sure they meet current standards.
On site techs educate parents and caregivers about proper car seat installation. TxDOT also wants to remind parents to never leave a child unattended in a car.
"We've had a lot of parents coming in with no car seats at all. Actually holding their kids in their lap in the front seat. That's very dangerous," said Irene Webster, TxDOT. "If you see a child alone in a car. That's a 9-1-1 call," said Johnny Humphreys,Texas Heatstroke Task Force.
Replacement car seats were given to some parents
