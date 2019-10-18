Chimp Haven hosts Discovery Days

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Visitors get two chances this fall to take a behind the scenes tour of the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary. Chimp Haven in Keithville will host Discovery Days on Saturday, October 19th and Saturday, November 16th.

The 200-acre refuge is home to about 300 chimps who are retired from biomedical research. During Discovery Days visitors can observe the chimps in their natural habitats, hear from expert staff, learn about life at the sanctuary. For an additional fee, there is also a hayride style tour.

Tours take place at 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. The cost is $5 for children ages 4 to 12 and $10 for everyone 13 and older. Children 3 years and younger get in for free.