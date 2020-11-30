Chimp Haven receives anonymous $1M matching gift to help ‘Welcome Them Home’ campaign
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chimp Haven recently received an anonymous $1 million matching gift donation to help them provide a home to retired chimpanzees who are still living in research facilities.
The “Welcome Them Home” campaign is a $20 million expansion project that includes the construction of new forested habitats, open-air corrals, and veterinary care suites which will help the Keithville sanctuary give the chimpanzees the healthy, peaceful retirement they deserve.
Chimp Haven is the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.