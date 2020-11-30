Chimp Haven receives anonymous $1M matching gift to help ‘Welcome Them Home’ campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chimp Haven recently received an anonymous $1 million matching gift donation to help them provide a home to retired chimpanzees who are still living in research facilities.

The “Welcome Them Home” campaign is a $20 million expansion project that includes the construction of new forested habitats, open-air corrals, and veterinary care suites which will help the Keithville sanctuary give the chimpanzees the healthy, peaceful retirement they deserve.

Chimp Haven is the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary.