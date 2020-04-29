Christian Services still needs supplies due to stay at home order being extended

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With Governor John Bel Edwards extending the stay at home order, it has impacted how community non-profits provide meals to those in need.

Christian Service in Shreveport is still serving two hot meals a day but is doing so as a “To-Go” operation.

Since the stay at home order, they have served 1,300 to-go meals each day.

The executive director says anyone can come and get a meal. They are not required to take part in the ministry to eat.

“The need grows at the end of the month, but the need has been growing all month because of the resources. I know a lot of people got the stimulus package and it kind of helped them, but bills are still coming and the need is still there,” sais Alvin Moore, Executive Director of Christian Services.

Moore says the organization is still in desperate need of supplies. They need to-go plates, napkins, utensils, and bottled water. You can drop off donations at their location on Levy Street.

