Christus Health is creating equal justice in their hospital by starting with prayer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus Highland is working to create transparency and equal justice in their hospital, by holding a prayer rally in their parking lot to show for their staff to show unity with others around the world.

“This was for us to share with each other experiences or past hurts and be able to start a conversation on how we can make a difference going forward,” said Steen Trawick, Chief Executive Officer Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier.

Hospital employees gathered in prayer, holding balloons with names of those who died from police brutatlity.

“Inspiritation to continues prayers for victims and for us to get a point across the world where we do not have to write names on balloons, we don’t have victims of due to injustice,” said Nina Hardman who works in the human resources department of Christus Highland Medical Center.

Nina says it’s a sentimental moment watching her company embrace the event.

“Because it is very important that all of our associates including the African American associates here to feel very comfortable and feel like they are supported throughout all these challenges that we are faced with today’s world.”

Hardman says as a mom she is faced with challenging conversations of racial injustice with her sons.

She hopes this event opens peoples eyes to any injustice in the workplace.

“We should not look at individuals in regards to their color, we should embrace everyone because we have to collobarate with eachother and it takes a team to make a great organization,” Hardman said.

Christus Health is starting a new series of events for their staff around racial justice beginning tonight with “Listening Sessions”.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.