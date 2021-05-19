Christus Shreveport-Bossier lends a hand to Loyola College Prep

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-When Loyola College Prep reached out to Christus Shreveport-Bossier for basic life support and advanced cardiac life support training, the people at Christus didn’t hesitate to help.

The school staff learned rescue breathing, CPR and CPR using an automated defibrillator device which was provided by a grant applied for by the grandmother of a student who passed away.

As part of the grant process, the school had to provide training for staff and faculty. The hospital volunteered, they are a regional training center for the American Heart Association and donated staff time and use of equipment to train the school staff.

22 staff members completed the BLS training at the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Clinical Education Center located in Ashley Ridge Business Park. Each staff member was tested through skills demonstration and a written test at the end of the training