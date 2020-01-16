Christus St. Michaels hosts annual health fair

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus St. Michael encourages everyone to prioritize their health and fitness by hosting their 26th annual health fair today.

Every year Christus St. Michael’s health and fitness center host a health fair in January.

“Just trying to encourage people to really consider their health and their well-being. Yes, we are a fitness center but we are health first fitness second because we want people to be healthy in all realms of their life,” Mike Bailey, a manager at the health and fitness center.

The fair was free and open to everyone. Local vendors participated by offering cholesterol and blood pressure checks.

