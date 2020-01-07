Citizens come together to help combat crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Concerned citizens are speaking out, looking for ways to combat city crime.

Law enforcement and elected officials joined neighbors to brainstorm ways to stop the violence at a community meeting.

“Instead of just talking about the problems, we’ve actually gotta do some things in order to reduce the problems and improve things,” said Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond.

Police are reaching out to residents for ways to keep the streets safer.

“Part of the problem is the people don’t trust the police department,” said Raymond. “They don’t think the tip will be anonymous or approach it correctly. They just don’t trust us. And so, we want to build that trust.”

Monday was the second in a series of community meetings hosted by outgoing state representative Barbara Norton that focus on fighting crime.

One of the action ideas presented was turning attention to the city’s youth and having police and other local leaders visit schools to educate students about the impact of violence.

“There is more opportunity for us to feel safe, to do things, and to continue to reach out to those who are 16 years old and under,” sais Norton. “We know that 25, 30, 40 and whatever – we already know that would be a difficult situation in getting them to pretty much kind of face us.”

The current crime situation is startling to 17-year-old student Micah McElmore.

“I just saw that we were one of the most deadliest states,” said McElmore. “And, I just really don’t understand that at all, but I’m just trying to change something one step at a time.”

Some at the meeting were victims of crime, themselves.

“I want to try to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” said Felicia Hinton, whose 18-year-old son Shawn was killed by gun violence last fall.

“We’ve gotta learn how to be involved, that’s the only way that we’re gonna solve this problem,” said Hinton.

The next Turning Crime Around Community Meeting is scheduled for February.

