City Council discusses changes to liquor store closing times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport City Council discusses possible changes to alcohol laws.

The council is looking into how long liquor stores should be able to stay open.

Current city law allows liquor stores to stay open as late as 4 a.m. Councilman John Nicholson has proposed changing closing times to 9 p.m. instead.

He said he believes 9 p.m. is a reasonable closing time and reflects the closing times of liquor stores in his neighborhood.

A local store owner spoke out against the proposal saying it would decrease his sales and send customers to grocery stores or Bossier instead.

“We’ve got a handful of families and businesses that own liquor stores around the city and they’ve made tens of millions of dollars over the decades. I’m concerned about their businesses and want them to be successful. But I’m more concerned about the impact the liquor stores have on our communities,” said Councilman John Nicholson, Shreveport City Council District C.

This proposal comes after last council meeting’s decision to allow a liquor store to open on Gilbert and Kings Highway, but under the condition it must close by 9 p.m.

The proposal will go before the Public Safety Committee and allow for public input before council votes on it.