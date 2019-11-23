City manager reveals plan to bring upgrades to downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In June, the city of Marshall held a community meeting to get feedback about what changes the public would like to see in Marshall. Following the meeting, the city developed a Mobile Marshall Strategic Plan to list ideas on how to push the city forward. Last night, City Manager Mark Rohr unveiled his plans how to revitalize downtown.

“We are going to extend the sidewalks out ten feet into the roadway. We are doing that to create a space for outdoor dining,” said Mark Rohr.

The first part of the plan will start at the Courthouse Square and Houston Street. The new plan will feature two new parks and a new entertainment section next to the courthouse. Recently, the city started up a beautification organization and renovated the Memorial City Hall all in efforts to make Marshall a vibrant destination for locals and visitors. “The investment being made downtown hopefully will spur economic development,” said Wes Morrison, Director of Community and Economic Development.

After the plan was revealed, commissioners said they are excited to see this project become reality for Marshall. “This plan would be something like no other. I can’t go nowhere like that in Longview, Tyler, or Shreveport,” said Commissioner Doug Lewis.

