City of Marshall wants voters to vote on ballot propositions

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall will be introducing new propositions for the city’s current charter.

According to Communication Director Stormy Nickerson, this is the city’s second attempt to reconstruct the documented charter.

The original charter dates back to March 11, 1907. Nickerson says the first attempt for renewal was turned down because of misconception and miscommunication.

With these additional provisions she said it would allow the city to be up to date with state law and public services.

“It still contains trolley cars, horse, and buggy regulations. Tt still contains the independent school district, which we know is regulated by the Marshall ISD board of trustees. We have an enormous infrastructure issue. We also have issues of quality of life that we want to address. The city of Marshall is getting ready to make an enormous investment in our city’s properties and we want to see that grow.”

To access the charters document click here.

If approved the city could see changes as soon as November 12th.