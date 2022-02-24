SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is awarded a major grant for water and sewerage improvements.

City officials said it was a competitive grant establish by the Louisiana legislature under the Water Sector Commission.

The maximum amount was $5-million and the city was granted that full amount. The money will go toward the Dilg League Mitigation Project which is apart of the city’s sewer system.

“It’s critically important because every grant that we receive allows us to further work on the consent decree without burdening the citizens of the City of Shreveport,” said William Daniel, Water and Sewerage Director.

The money awarded by the legislature came out of the American Rescue Plan that was set aside for water and sewerage projects across the state.