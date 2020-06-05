City of Shreveport receives 10,000 masks for the elderly

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earlier today, Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the city will be receiving 10,000 face masks for the elderly community. The donations come from SC Health, a South Carolina based company providing PPE equipment across the country.

Former LSU Quarterback and Shreveport native Josh Booty was on hand to present the city with the masks. The 10,000 masks will go to the Caddo Council on Aging, the Arc of Caddo-Bossier, New Horizons, and Families Helping Families. “I think it was great to be able to assist the people where I grew up. During these times, it starts in your backyard and that is why I wanted to come back and help,” said Booty.

Booty’s team will distribute 10,000 masks to the city of New Orleans next week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.