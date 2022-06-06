SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 150 local high school and college students get a unique opportunity to work in city government.

The Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship program kicked off Monday with orientation at Independence Stadium.

Students work 30 hours a week for 8 weeks in a variety of city departments and within some local businesses.

“It is a tremendously meaningful outlet for them during the summer,” said Bonnie Moore, Community Development Director, City of Shreveport. “It’s an opportunity for them to make a little money but it’s also an opportunity for us to impart many skills and a wonderful experience into their lives.”

Mayor Adrian Perkins launched the program three years ago.

This is the second summer Ian Williams has participated in the program, which he highly recommends.

“I think it’s very important for our young people to know and understand the opportunities they have and what the City of Shreveport can provide for them,” said Williams.

First time participants, like Anna Avallone, are looking forward to applying classroom skills to real world situations, to improve her hometown.

“It’s really inspiring to be amongst so many other future leaders,” said Avallone. “It’s really inspiring like I said to see so many people who want to be involved in Shreveport and make it an even better place.”

“These children and young adults are the future of our city, of our state, of our nation,” said Moore. “It is extremely important that they understand their value, their worth, and we impart whatever we can into their lives, to ensure they are productive citizens.”