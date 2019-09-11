City of Shreveport to apply for U.S. Dept. of Justice grant

Mayor Adrian Perkins is hoping to secure funding from the U.S. Department of Justice for local law enforcement.

Tuesday Shreveport City Council passed a resolution, authorizing Mayor Perkins to apply for a grant.

It will be a joint application between the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If approved the two agencies will split more than $127,686. The funding would provide new equipment for SPD and new vehicles for CPSO.

The City of Shreveport will receive $67,035.15 and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office would take away $60,650.85.