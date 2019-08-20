Civil Service exam scores released for SPD Chief applicants

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All seven of the applicants who took the Civil Service Police Chief examination last month passed the test, with two scoring above 90.

According to results from the test released by the Shreveport Fire and Police Civil Service Board Tuesday afternoon, provisional Police Chief Ben Raymond scored the highest on the exam, with a 94:

Ben Raymond 94

Janice Dailey 92

Michael Carter 89

Jason Frazier 89

Kevin Strickland 88

Wayne Smith 86

Tedris Smith 78

Those who receive a score of 75 or higher will be considered for the position.

Dailey, Raymond, Tedris Smith, and Wayne Smith also applied for the same position when it became vacant after SPD Chief Willie Shaw retired in 2016.

Their scores on that test ranged from 75 (Tedris Smith) to 95 (Raymond), with Wayne Smith scoring an 88 and Daily scoring an 86.

But test scores aren’t the whole story. In 2016, retired Chief Alan Crump, who was selected to be chief by then-Mayor Ollie Tyler scored a 77, only two points above passing.

In November 2018, just before the runoff mayoral election between Tyler and current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Tyler named Raymond substitute police chief, after then-Chief Crump went on medical leave.

Raymond has been serving as chief ever since, though he has to be re-appointed every 30 days.

Perkins has formed a seven-member committee who will interview the candidates. It is composed of law enforcement, lawyers and elected officials.

