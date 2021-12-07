Clarkes Jewelers celebrates 90 years of history in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the longest operating businesses in Shreveport is celebrated on Tuesday.

Clarkes Jewelers receives a special proclamation from the City of Shreveport for its 90th anniversary.

It began in 1931 when Gladys and Leroy Clarke opened the first store on Texas Street. A plaque was unveiled at that original location on Tuesday afternoon.

Local leaders came out to honor the business at their location on Line Avenue.

It’s still family-owned and now operated by the fourth generation of the Clarke family.

“So for us it means carrying on not only family tradition but being able to honor out multigenerational family clientele, being a staple of Shreveport and hitting a milestone for our business,” said Jay Mitchell, Owner of Clarkes Jewelers.

Over the last nine decades, the store has opened six different locations in Shreveport and branched out in 1949 by opening a second location at Lakeshore and Jewella.