Club 365: Members can win one of 12 Smart TVs from Sound Minds Home Theater

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Ever dreamed of having big screen smart TV with all the whistles and bells? Well, if you’re a member of Club 365, you’ll have 10 chances to win one beginning in December.

Sound Minds Home Theater Store in Shreveport is donating 12 flat screen Smart TVs, complete with Bluetooth, airplay from phones and other devices and other features. The business is donating six 55-inch televisions and six 65-inch televisions, which will alternate months.

As with all Club 365 packages, each is worth at least $365, but in many cases, much more.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and concerns, SRAC has pivoted its annual Christmas in the Sky fundraiser to an exciting new program where supporters of local arts can contribute, have chances to win monthly prizes for an entire year while staying safe in the comfort of their own homes.

For $365 or $1 per day, members get 10 chances to be in the monthly drawings, beginning Dec. 12. Club members can win more than one package, but each time a member wins, their chances drop by one, meaning after the first win, the member goes down to nine chances, the second win, eight chances and so-on.

Click Here to Join.