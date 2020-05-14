Cobb ready to take next step

Jackson Cobb lost out on his senior season of football (knee injury) and baseball (COVID-19).

“When we had hope, we were all going and practicing together still as a team… and then, I guess when it hit, it was just like, wow.”

Pleasant Grove senior Jackson Cobb is just one of many seniors in the region who’s senior season was lost due to COVID-19.

It also wasn’t the first sport he missed out on this school year.

“I’m never going to get to put on that Pleasant Grove jersey again, ’cause I didn’t get to during football season and it was just gone like that.”

After being committed to UL-Lafayette for most of his high school career, Cobb flipped his commitment to Arkansas.

A knee injury derailed Cobb’s final season of football, while COVID-19 has now taken away baseball. Now, Cobb turns his sights towards college.

“Its definitely kept me going. Going to Arkansas is a dream of mine that I’ve always wanted forever,” says Cobb.

Without access to gyms or normal work-out equipment, Cobb has had to get creative to stay in shape during quarantine.

“This track is open to the public so we’ve had it for awhile so we come out here and throw whenever we want,” says Cobb. “We go over to the church and do a bunch of sand drills and we run hills. We’ve just been finding whatever we can do.”

Even still, Cobb can’t help but think about what might have been.

“I knew we could win state with the way we were playing. We were playing so good. When everything just stopped. I’m not even gonna get a shot at it? It hurt.”



