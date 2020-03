SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment.

This week, we sit down with Benton Mayor, Shelly Horton, Jr., discussing how the coronavirus is closing several areas in Benton.

Mayor Horton also gives an update on an officer injured in the line of duty, during severe weather.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.