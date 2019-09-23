Coffee with the Mayor: Many Mayor Ken Freeman

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment.

This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Many Mayor, Ken Freeman.

She covers several topics including the Mayor’s arrest at the June City Council meeting, the termination of the arresting officer, the November election, and the Sabine Parish historic museum.

