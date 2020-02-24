Coffee with the Mayor: Steven Hollibush, on the Texarkana, AR Board of Directors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Brad Cesak sits down with Steven Hollibush, member of the Texarkana, Arkansas, Board of Directors.

Hollibush discussed this weekend’s Mardi Gras parade and economic development in the area.

For more on what’s going on in Texarkana, Arkansas, visit: http://arkansas.txkusa.org/

