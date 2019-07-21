Cold front will arrive on Monday. Lower humidity begins Tuesday.

Next week, we will begin to see some changes to the forecast. Today, we continued with plenty of heat. Temperatures are into the lower to middle 90s. Most of the rain is across the southern half of Louisiana. The showers will continue for the next few hours. Rain and storms will end after the sun set.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Monday, a cold front will move in from the north. With daytime heating, showers and storms will bubble up in the ArkLaTex. The storms will move north to south. The best chance of rain will come Monday afternoon and evening. The rain will exit late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Following the front, lower humidity and cooler temperatures will invade the region.

For most of next week, highs will be into the 80s. Dewpoints will drop into the 50s and 60s. However, moisture levels will increase by the end of the week. With the increase of moisture, the chance of showers and storms will return by the weekend.

The next seven days

