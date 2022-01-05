Cold temperatures and then a wet and warmer weekend

A cold front will bring clouds and much colder temperatures back to the ArkLaTex. Sunshine returns late Thursday and sticks around through Friday. The weekend is looking wet but warmer with some thunder possible.

Wednesday was another rather pleasant day for January around the ArkLaTex. We began with a few areas of fog and temperatures mainly in the 40s. Above-normal temperatures returned Wednesday afternoon as we have warmed into the 50s and 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Changes are on the way Wednesday night and Thursday. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. It will be much cooler behind the front Thursday. Morning temperatures will begin in the 30s and low 40s. Most of the area will see daytime highs Thursday afternoon in the 40s. We will stay rather cold Friday with morning lows in the 20s. Daytime highs Friday will struggle to warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Futurecast shows that clouds will increase over the area Wednesday night. A few showers will be possible mainly over the eastern quarter of the area. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. Thursday will begin with a cloudy sky over most of the area. Clouds will decrease during the day from north to south and a breezy north wind brings drier air back to the area. Expect a clear sky Thursday night and plenty of sunshine Friday. Our next disturbance will approach the area Friday night and bring lots of clouds back to the area. After a chilly start Saturday morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Much warmer air will quickly return to the area Saturday despite a cloudy sky and areas of rain. Some thunder will be possible Saturday but severe weather is looking unlikely. The focus of the rain will shift to the southeast half of the area Sunday where a few thunderstorms should be expected. It will be possible that we could see a few strong storms in these areas. Most of Sunday’s severe weather threat will be to the east of the ArkLaTex.

Cooler temperatures will return to the area for all of next week as we will see highs mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will begin the week in the low 30s and gradually warm to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Most of next week will be dry. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until the end of the week. Models show that if you add up the rain from the rain this weekend to next week’s rain, most areas will receive around one inch. We could have pockets that pick up two inches in the next ten days.