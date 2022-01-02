Cold to stick around through Monday night as sunshine returns

Clouds will decrease across the ArkLaTex late Sunday & Sunday night. Parts of the area could dip into the teens. Most of the week ahead is looking dry with up-and-down temperatures. Our next best chance of rain returns next weekend.

The ArkLaTex experienced its first taste of winter Sunday as a strong upper-level disturbance moved through the area. After experiencing the second warmest December on record and the warmest New Year’s Day on record, temperatures dropped some 50 to 60 degrees Saturday night. Highs Saturday topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s. We woke up to lows in the mid to upper 20s with areas of light sleet and snow. The winter precipitation didn’t cause too many travel issues due to our recent warmth.

Monday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day. We will see temperatures Monday morning that will likely be colder than they were Sunday morning. Lows will settle into the upper teens to low 20s north and the low to middle 20s south. Daytime highs Monday will be closer to normal as we climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s. That warming trend will likely continue through Wednesday. Look for highs to soar into the low to middle 60s by Wednesday. Lows will return to the 40s. Futurecast shows that we will see plenty of sunshine from now through Wednesday.

Another cold front will move through the area Thursday. It is not expected to bring much of a rain threat, but it will end the warming trend as highs Thursday will be in the 50s. Friday will be a rather chilly day with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

The upper-level pattern will allow clouds and warmer temperatures to return to the area this weekend. By Sunday, lows will warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs will return to the mid to upper 60s. Most models agree that we will see some rain around the area Sunday with some thunder possible. Severe weather is looking unlikely at this point. We will continue to experience below-normal rainfall. Ten-day rainfall totals for most of the ArkLaTex will stay below `1”. The drought conditions that have developed over the ArkLaTex in recent months will likely continue to slowly worsen.

Next week will begin with near-normal temperatures for this time of year. Look for highs early next week in the 50s. Lows will mainly be in the 30s.

-Todd Warren