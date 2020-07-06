Community leader, member and Mayor Perkins respond to multiple Holiday weekend shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A day after the 4th of July holiday weekend shootings resulting in at least eight incidents, community members, leaders and Mayor Perkins respond. All are calling for something to be done in order to combat gun violence.

Deadly July 4th weekend shootings leave one dead, four injured, one critically

“It was terrible and what we are seeing is an explosion throughout America of heinous crimes against individuals that don’t need to take place,” said community leader, Craig Lee.

He says that the crimes aren’t just a Shreveport problem, because crime is happening in larger cities with better economies and opportunities. Instead, the problem in the city is a cultural disconnect within the community.

“Human life is real and we need to get them to start to figure out how they’re going to embrace their humanity, so that they can start to see these other brothers and sisters as being their brothers and sisters versus their enemies.”

Chauncey Puryear lives close to the neighborhood where a woman was shot in the foot Saturday afternoon and says he just wants the crime to stop.

“I’ve only been over here two months and we need to get more protection. I don’t know the woman but I feel like something could have been done about it.”

Shreveport Mayor, Adrian Perkins addressed gun violence calling for people to come together to tackle the issue collectively.

“We need the community to help us. There’s no way that myself or Shreveport Police Department can stop acts like that. We need you to get involved. If you see something, please say something.”

