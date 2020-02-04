Community call to action to stop gun violence after 5 teens total were shot over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Community leaders, officials and those affected by gun violence are calling to action the need for it to stop after five teens were shot over the weekend within 24 hours.

Four teens were shot and wounded Friday evening during an altercation. Officials say it may have stemmed from a previous fight that happened earlier in the week. One day later, a 13-year old was shot in the head at the A-1 gas station on Hollywood Ave. Officials believe two groups of people were arguing when they fired rounds at each other striking the teen in the crossfire.

She remains in critical condition at a local hospital. Nedal Ali is the manager at that gas stop. He holds parents responsible for raising children who become angry adults that don’t value life.

“The community tries their best to stop the violence, but they also have to start from the house itself,” he says, “If I see my kid doing something wrong, I’m a make sure I can stop them before it’s too late. I’d rather stop my son. Better than him hurting other people.”

Cpl. Marcus Hines with Shreveport Police says that often times people place blame on officers as well when they should question the persons pulling the trigger. It’s the ill advised actions of individuals that should be focused on.

“Anytime someone is shot especially in a manner of what we’ve seen here over the past weekend with five teenagers total being shot, it appears that there is an issue with the people perpetrating these crimes,” said Hines.

Please Stop the Violence founder, Donzell Hughes says it’s at this time where people are at odds, that we need to turn to each other and faith.

“We got to continue to pray. Ask our leaders, community leaders and pastors. Continue to try to put our arms around our children. More positive influences. Positive role models. Things of that natural, and do what we can to try to again, stop the killing.”

