Community dines out to take out school lunch debt

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish community is rallying behind a group of moms raising money to erase school lunch debts for thousands of students in the parish.

Dozens of diners filled Chimi V’s restaurant Wednesday night. Their dinners helped fund unpaid school lunch debts.

“It’s people that are truly giving from the kindness of their heart,” said Ashley Levesque.

The restaurant donated 10 percent of the night’s sales from 5 p.m. to close to the project Lighting Up Lunch.

“‘Cause it’s a great cause,” said Jared Wilkinson, Chimi V’s operating partner. “I’ve got kids that go to Bossier Parish schools and it’s just something easy that we can do and the community comes out and supports it.”

The fundraiser was founded by three moms with the goal of raising $31,000. That’s the total bill of unpaid lunch debts for elementary students from last school year to today.

“I’ve had students in my classes that have dealt with this same issue of overdue lunch balances and parents not being able to pay them off,” said Kara Stephenson, a Bossier Parish teacher.

In just one week, they’ve raised enough to cover the costs for more than half the elementary schools in the district.

District administrators said Louisiana state law allows schools to deny meals to students, but Bossier Parish’s policy is to feed all students from kindergarten through eighth grade regardless of ability to pay.

“We’re really hoping that this generous blessing that the parents are receiving, that we can pay it off,” said Bossier Parish Schools Child Nutrition Supervisor Karla Horton. “That we can start off at zero and that it can be a clean slate. “And that we can get more people on free and reduced lunch, so they don’t continue to accumulate that debt.”

The district says they actively notify parents of outstanding balances in an effort to collect those debts. They also offer assistance for signing up for free and reduced lunches through a confidential online process.

School district administrators say the unpaid balances follow students through the years and range from $1 to $400 per child.

“When we finally had a parent that was able to do something about it, anything I can do to be there, I was going to,” said Charles Booth, a Bossier Parish teacher.

Folks offering a helping hand during this season of giving.

“Especially this time of year to be able to say we did this for your child,” said Stephenson. “And that really, you know, lifts the burden off the parent that otherwise would have to carry that almost all year sometimes. ‘Cause I’ve seen it happen.”

You can still donate to Lighting Up Lunch through PayPal using the address: lightinguplunch@yahoo.com.

