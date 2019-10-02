Community policing and parties across Caddo-Bossier for National Night Out

CADDO-BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) It’s the annual National Night Out that brings together police and people in the community to build better relationships.

There were big parties across Caddo and Bossier Parishes with an important message from law enforcement.

Shreveport kicks off their National Night Out in the Allendale neighborhood outside the Friendship House.

“We need police to know our citizens and we need our citizens to know the people behind the badge,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport.

The Police Chief said it’s all about food, fun, and fellowship between neighbors and police.

“This is what we want to see in the City of Shreveport. This is representative of the types of neighborhoods that we welcome. And this is exactly why you have one of the lowest crime rates in the City of Shreveport,” said Chief Ben Raymond, Shreveport Police Department.

Federal prosecutors also came out and they have a major impact on crime.

“For the past two years we’ve been doing an initiative called Project Save Neighborhoods and that is exactly what we’re doing here today. We’re trying to make every neighborhood safer for people who live there,” said David Joseph, US Attorney’s Office.

Over in Bossier Parish-block parties across different neighborhoods. Including Shady Grove which brought out all kinds of characters, including a neighbor dressed as Elmo.

“The ultimate goal is to fight crime and when neighbors know neighbors they look out for each other and they don’t hesitate to call us when they want us to look at something,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington, Bossier Parish.

In Forest Hills neighbors said they have band together.

“Just to get to know each other. Recently we’ve had a string of car burglaries that happened in the neighborhood. So that forged a bond with us in the neighborhood,” said Chris Willcox, Forest Hills block party organizer.

And nothing says Louisiana like a parade as the party rolls through Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood. All in the name of unity in the community

Shreveport police said this year there’s over 80 block parties going on in the city.