Community supports local heroes in 7th annual First Responders Appreciation Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over 100 responders were in attendance at Shreveport Baptist Temple for the 7th annual First Responders Appreciation Day. The community came to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service personnel.

Perry McDaniel is a retired firefighter and a member of Brother’s Keeper, which is a firefighter motorcycle club known nationally for active, retired and volunteer fighters. Groups from all across the ArkLaTex came to show their support and be honored.

“We’re grateful for it, we started off with 20. I think last year we had 50 and we got a

little over 90 this year. It’s a really big deal for us and it’s a really big deal for

Baptist Temple,” said McDaniel.

He says there’s people who will spend a lifetime in their departments and they do a great job so it’s an honor to be in attendance right beside them.

For Shreveport deputy police chief, Antoine White, he says it’s all partnership.

Not only with the different departments, but with the community as well. He says they’re not effective if they don’t have each other.

“We depend on the public for information. They live in these communities. They’re out there

everyday. We come and we work these 8 to 10 or 12 hour shifts but they’re able to provide

to make sure the city is safe,” said White.

“It shows that the community appreciates the work that we do, and they realize we’re

here for them to make try to make Shreveport the safest place.”

Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office hosted the event that had powerful moments throughout. He acknowledges that most people might see firefighters or law enforcement officers on their worst day.

“Pastor’s way of looking at it is like this. He says, ‘Listen, these folks serve us

everyday. This is now an opportunity where we get to serve them,'” said Davis.

