Concerns about spread of COVID-19 persist as protests continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of COVID-19 has done little to stop protesters from gathering to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd and one Shreveport doctor says whether those protests contribute to a spike in cases remains to be seen.

There is no cure for the virus and scientists are still working on a vaccine.

Willis Knighton Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Bocchini says people should not assume it will go away with the heat of the summer, either.

“Even though it’s summer the virus is not gone. Being in the heat yes, with the higher humidity and yes being outdoors, they all decrease the risk of spread, but doesn’t eliminate it.”

And as long as protests continue, so does the risk of spreading and contracting the illness.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

“I think it’s really important, they weigh the benefit versus the risk of going out into large groups to protest. We don’t have any idea of the potential role that the protest may have in worsening the spread of COVID-19.”

But Dr. Bocchini says there are some safety measures people can take while exercising their First Amendment rights.

“I think it’s very important that people have the opportunity to voice their protest when they feel strongly about the situation of today.”

That’s why Bocchini recommends following CDC guidelines that include wearing a mask.

“They’re very important, what we call source control, where someone who may be spreading the virus a cloth mask will reduce the spread from an asymptomatic person. So wear the mask it’s really important.”

It also includes maintaining social distancing.

“You’ll like to have a minium of six feet between individuals, that may be hard to do. But I think it’s really important as possible to try to maintain that social distancing.”

Washing hands or using hand sanitizer as much as possible is also highly recommended.

“You can certainly use the alcohol gel products trying to reduce the act of transferring the virus from contaminated hands to your face.”

And finally, Bocchini says, anyone who might be feeling sick should just stay home.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.