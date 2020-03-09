Congressman Matt Gaetz self-quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus patient

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is self-quarantined after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

Rep. Gaetz is not experiencing symptoms, the congressman tweeted, adding that he was tested for coronavirus on Monday and expects results soon.

The congressman made headlines last week for wearing a gas mask to a House vote on coronavirus funding.

Several other lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar and Doug Collins, have also self-quarantined.

