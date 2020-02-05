Conservative Republican group comes to Louisiana to oppose the death penalty

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A political movement comes to Louisiana to challenge Conservative Republicans to rethink the death penalty.

The organization Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty said the death penalty does not align with conservative values.

Organizers said they started as a grassroots network of active conservatives out of Montana in 2013 and have grown since. They are active in 12 states so far and tomorrow Louisiana will make 13.

They will hold a public news conference in Baton Rouge outside the capitol building Wednesday morning. They will asking fellow conservatives to rethink their stance on the death penalty. Organizers said it goes against a limited government belief, creates wasteful spending, and does not uphold a true pro-life position.

“The death penalty costs at least a million dollars more per case than life in prison without parole and many people are under the false perception that, that’s because it takes too long. In reality we see that 70-percent of those costs are coming from the trial alone. The system is rampant with wrongful convictions. We know government is fallible. We know that it’s ineffective, that it uses our resources poorly and it’s prone to corruption and the death penalty is certainly no exception to that,” said Hannah Cox, national manager of Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty.

Last year, former Republican State Senator Dan Claitor introduced a bill to abolish the death penalty. It was defeated in the senate in a 25 to 13 vote. Louisiana’s last lethal injection was in 2010.

The group also said the death penalty is one of the few issues where bi-partisan support can be found.