Construction to the Barksdale AFB Interchange is now underway

BOSSIER PARISH (KTAL/KMSS)- In the last two weeks, construction crews are starting to clear trees and debris in the path of the new Barksdale Interchange. In May, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined the Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D and local and state leaders for the groundbreaking ceremony on the $71.8 million dollar project.

The interchange will include a new access road into Barksdale AFB from Interstate 20 and 220. In addition, the project will help ease some of the traffic getting into the base for residents.

“It is a great sight to see construction crews working on the project. We have always considered Barksdale AFB a great neighbor,” said Erin Buchanan.

The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2021.

