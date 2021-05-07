200,000 smoke alarms being recalled

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – 200,000 smoke alarms are being recalled over fears they won’t work.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms “can fail to alert consumers to a fire”.
Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.
Click here for more information on the recall.
