30,000 pounds of canned beef products shipped to Texas being recalled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The USDA says Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling 32,400 pounds of canned beef products due to a potential processing defect.

The following product under this recall:

15-oz. canned items of “Kaskey’s BEEFY MAC PASTA IN TOMATO & MEAT SAUCE” with Best By JUL 07 2021.

This item was shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Texas.

Customers who purchased the items should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported.

