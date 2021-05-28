5.4 million clothing steamers recalled due to serious burn hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — More than 5 million handheld clothing steamers are being recalled because they may cause serious burns.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, HSN is recalling the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer® and My Little Steamer® Go Mini after receiving 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries. These reports include eight reports of second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns.

The steamers come in two sizes: the standard (or deluxe) full-size My Little Steamer or the compact-size My Little Steamer Go Mini. They were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple, and teal. Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

The steamers were sold online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network. They were also sold in-stores nationwide, or online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from Jan. 2002 through Dec. 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets.

If you have one of these steamers, stop using it immediately and contact HSN for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from Jan. 2018 to Dec. 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from Jan. 2015 to Dec. 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before Jan. 2015.

For more information contact HSN toll-free at (855) 654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or www.hsn.com and click on Recall Information.