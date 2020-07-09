AG Landry alerts parents about recently recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s Attorney General is alerting parents and guardians about several recently recalled child products.

General Landry said, “I am committed to protecting Louisiana families. I encourage all Louisiana parents and guardians to learn about these recalled child products so our State’s children may be safer.”

You can view the recalled products by clicking here

The following recalled products are:

Musical Lili Llama by Manhattan Toy

Children’s Neck Pillows by Ximi Vogu

Bunz Kidz Children’s Sleepwear Sets by Stargate Appare

Swurfer Baby and Toddler Swings by Flybar

Miniware Teething Spoons by Bonnsu

Strollers by Island Wear

To view descriptions of these items and remedies of their recalls, please visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/SafetyBox.

For additional consumer tips, please call Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 351-4889.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.