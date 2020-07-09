AG Landry alerts parents about recently recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s Attorney General is alerting parents and guardians about several recently recalled child products.

General Landry said, “I am committed to protecting Louisiana families. I encourage all Louisiana parents and guardians to learn about these recalled child products so our State’s children may be safer.”

The following recalled products are:

  • Musical Lili Llama by Manhattan Toy
  • Children’s Neck Pillows by Ximi Vogu
  • Bunz Kidz Children’s Sleepwear Sets by Stargate Appare
  • Swurfer Baby and Toddler Swings by Flybar
  • Miniware Teething Spoons by Bonnsu
  • Strollers by Island Wear

To view descriptions of these items and remedies of their recalls, please visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/SafetyBox.

For additional consumer tips, please call Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 351-4889.

