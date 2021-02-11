AG Landry issues warning about romance scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is reminding folks to watch out for online scammers trying to scam you with romance on dating websites, social media, and dating apps.

“According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers lost more than $200 million to romance scams in 2019—up nearly 40% since 2018,” Attorney General Landry said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is important for Louisiana consumers to recognize the warning signs of phony profiles and be proactive in guarding personal information.”

Attorney General Landry offered the following tips to protect daters from falling victim to fraud or worse:

Ensure the dating site does not sell personal data to third parties or advertisers.



Never share sensitive personal or financial information with someone you have never met.



Be careful about sending money or gifts to a love interest you have not met in person.



Keep communications on the dating site; scammers often suggest moving relationship to private channel like email or a chat app.



Create strong usernames and passwords and keep them confidential.



Search the internet for similar, suspicious narratives and use reverse image searches to see if account photos were stolen from someone else’s real profile.



Never send an online acquaintance intimate photos that could be used to extort you later.

Source: Attorney General Jeff Landry

Attorney General Landry also encouraged dating site users to report suspicious activity or scams to the FTC’s Consumer Response Center by calling 1-877-FTC HELP (1-877-382-4357) or submitting it online at ftc.gov/complaint.