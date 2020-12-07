AG LANDRY: ‘Scammers are trying to take advantage of holiday deliveries, don’t let them!’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do not click on the link!
That is the message Attorney General Jeff Landry is trying to get out to the public.
Have you gotten a text that provides an update on a UPS shipment?
Well, that is a phishing scam, according to the attorney general’s office.
If you click on the link, scammers could take your information.
The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General has this message for anyone who get this text:
“Scammers are trying to take advantage of holiday deliveries, don’t let them!”
