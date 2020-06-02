AG Landry: Some Louisiana residents to receive stimulus money on debit cards

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Attorney General Jeff Landry wants Louisiana residents to be aware that they will receive their stimulus money on a prepaid debit card.

General Landry announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury Department has begun distributing Economic Impact Payments and he wanted to offer consumer information to help ease some of the concerns regarding the validity of these stimulus monies.

Landry said, “It is great that Louisiana consumers are being cautious in the wake of the many Coronavirus scams we have seen. I want our State to know that the federal government is indeed sending debit cards to some people and that those recipients should follow all directions provided with the prepaid cards.”

Consumers, who are receiving EIP cards because the IRS did not have their bank account information, should be aware that the prepaid debit cards will arrive in a plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services.”

The cards are Visa branded and are issued by MetaBank. Detailed instructions on how to easily activate the card will be included in the envelope.

Landry has the following tips for those who receive their Economic Impact Payments on a prepaid debit card:

Follow the directions provided with the prepaid card and make sure that you are using EIPCard.com for accurate information about the card.

Know that activation includes inputting your card number, the last 6-digits of your Social Security number, and the 3-digit security code from the back of your Card. It may also include providing your name and address or answering other identity verification questions.

When activating your card, select a secure PIN number and do not share this number with anyone.

Visit EIPCard.com to locate surcharge-free ATMs for cash withdrawals, to view the fee schedule and cardholder agreement information, and to get answers to questions regarding the card.

Be on guard against any non-official scam websites, text messages, or phone calls requesting your card number, PIN, or other personal and financial information.

For more information about Economic Impact Payments, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov.

