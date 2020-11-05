AG Landry warns about recalled children’s products

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning parents about several children’s products that have recently been recalled.

General Landry said, “In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products. I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child; and as your Attorney General, I am committed to doing whatever I can to protect all of our State’s children.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

  • Bassinets by DaVinci
  • Cub Scout Activity Pins by Boy Scouts of America
  • Belecoo Strollers by “A Better You!”
  • “Manhattan Ball” Activity Toys by Manhattan Toy; Sold Exclusively at Target
  • Strollers by Thule
  • Plush Aflac Doctor Duck by Communicorp
  • Children’s Helmets by Woom Bikes USA
  • Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blasters BY Hasbro: Sold Exclusively at Target

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Fall 2020 Safety Box at http://agjefflandry.com/Page/10806

