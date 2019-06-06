Apple recalls 3-prong wall plug adapters due to risk of electric shock

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Apple is recalling more than 800-thousand three-prong wall plug adapters due to electric shock risk.

The white, three-prong adapters were included in the Apple World Travel Adapter kit sold before February of 2015.

Apple has received six reports from other countries of wall plug adapters breaking and consumers receiving shocks.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall plug adapters and contact apple for a free replacement.

Click here for more information.

