Attorney General Jeff Landry gives tips to protect your belongings from porch pirates

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Online sales have increased dramatically this year especially because of the pandemic. With millions of packages being delivered this month, con-artists are developing new ways to steal personal and financial information from shoppers.

Most consumers love the convenience of making purchases online and having them shipped straight to their doorstep. It's no surprise scammers and thieves have taken advantage of this. However, there are ways to protect yourself from their shady tactics, which are prevalent during the holidays when more packages are shipped.Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana explains, "There's a lot of different ways to be scammed in regards to your delivery or your online orders and one of the ways that scammers have come up with recently is leaving tags on unsuspecting consumers' doors letting them know that a package was attempted to be delivered and that they need to contact this phone number so that they can set up the redelivery of the package."