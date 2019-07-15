Average US price of gas up by 10 cents per gallon

Tracking the Tropics banner

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen by 10 cents per gallon over the past three weeks to $2.83.

The price is 11 cents lower than what it was a year ago.

The average price for gas in Shreveport/Bossier City is $2.43 per gallon. In Texarkana, Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.44.

