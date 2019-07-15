Average US price of gas up by 10 cents per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen by 10 cents per gallon over the past three weeks to $2.83.

The price is 11 cents lower than what it was a year ago.

The average price for gas in Shreveport/Bossier City is $2.43 per gallon. In Texarkana, Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.44.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.