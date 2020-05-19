Baby and toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard

BETHESDA, MD. (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling nearly 3,000 baby and toddler swings due to a fall hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Swurfer Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings were recently recalled because the plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope that holds the swing seat in place can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child.

This recall involves:

Plastic swings sold in green, blue and pink

Swings attach to a swing set or a tree branch

The swing measures about 15 inches wide, by 10 inches deep and 20 inches high

FlyBar, Inc. and Kiwi Swing SSW-0005 are printed on the underside of the swing

The manufacture date code of Aug. 2019 is embossed on the back of the swing

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact the firm to receive instructions to repair the swings.

The company has received six reports of the rope end detaching. No injuries have been reported.

CPSC officials said the swings were sold online at Swurfer.com, FlyBar.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and at independent stores nationwide from Oct. 2019 through March 2020 for about $80.

You can contact Swurfer toll-free at (800) 764-6784 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@flybar.com or online at https://swurfer.com and click on Product Safety under the Quick Links section of the website.