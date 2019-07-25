Baby company recalling accessory

(NBC News) – An infant accessory’s being recalled because of a potential suffocation hazard.

The Boppy Company is recalling 14 thousand infant head and neck accessories because of the issue.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the head support in certain models is overstuffed, which could create the suffocation hazard by tilting an infant’s head too far forward.

The “Ebony floral” model and the “Heathered gray” style were sold at Target and other stores between March and May of this year.

