Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to potential metal

(NBC News) – A baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart was recalled due to the potential presence of metal, the FDA said Saturday.

The recall affects one lot of 35-ounce Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, parent company Perrigo said. That means 23,388 containers are recalled.

No injuries have been reported, the company said. The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer report.

Customers should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of February 26, 2021.

