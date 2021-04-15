Baby rattles, rompers and teethers recalled due to choking hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — Thousands of baby rattles, rompers, and teethers are being recalled because they may pose a choking hazard.

The recalls involve Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers, B. toys Firefly Frank Infant Teethers and Playgro’s Clip Clop activity rattles.

According to the Conumser Product Safety Commission, Target is recalling more than 44,000 Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers after the company received 40 reports of the hearts peeling or detaching, including one report of a child choking.

The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 24M. They have gray knit fabric with red trim on the wrists, ankles and pockets, red hearts on the knees and the hood, red and white-striped lining inside the hood and snaps on the legs. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the romper. Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

The rompers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from Nov. 2020 through Feb. 2021 for about $13.

If your child has one of these rompers you should immediately return it to any Target store for a full refund. If you bought the romper on Target.com you can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the romper.

For more information call Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. You can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

According to the CPSC, Battat is recalling 61,000 B. toys Light-Up Firefly Teether Glowy Chews – Firefly Frank, plastic infant teethers after the company received 14 reports of the wings detaching or pieces of the wing breaking off, including one report of a child choking on a broken piece of the wing.

The colorful teethers shaped like a Firefly are blue, green and red and light up when shaken.

The teethers, which cost between $6 and $10, were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2019 through Feb. 2021.

If your child has one of these teethers you should immediately return it to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Battat to return by mail for a full refund.

For more information contact Battat toll-free at (844) 963-2479 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@battatco.com or online at www.battatco.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.

According to the CPSC, Playgro is recalling 18,000 Clip Clop Infant Activity Rattles because the abacus ring on the horses back can dislodge and release the small beads, posing a choking hazard to small children. At this time no incidents or injuries have been reported.

The horse-shaped, plush, stuffed rattle is blue and has four legs, two of which are rattles and one has a mirror. The horse comes with an abacus bar and three beads attached to its back. Clip Clop is written on a green name tag on the side of the horse. The Playgro logo appears on the front of a sewn-in seam label and batch code number 010053 or 010082 is printed on the back of the label. UPC code 9321104011459 is located on the product packaging.

If your child has one of these rattles, you should immediately contact Playgro for a free replacement, including shipping.

The rattles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from Nov. 2020 through Jan. 2021 for about $5.

For more information contact Playgro toll-free at (855) 775-2947 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@playgro.com, or online at https://us.playgro.com/ and click on the Safety Recall link located at the top of the page or https://form.jotform.com/vgadmin/PlaygroRecall to register online for a free replacement or for more information.