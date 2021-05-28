Baby strollers recalled due to choking hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling its baby strollers because they may pose a choking hazard to young children.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ergobaby is recalling the METROUS1, METROUS2, and METROUS4 Compact City Strollers due to the button on some buckles that release the harness can break and detach when pressed by the user while the child is in the stroller, making it difficult to release, and posing a choking hazard.

So far, the company has received 15 reports of the button on the buckle that releases the harness breaking and detaching when pressed by the user, making it difficult to release the buckle. No injuries have been reported.

The strollers come with a harness that has a black release button in the middle of the buckle. The model name is located on the inside of the frame, above the right-side rear wheel. The strollers have a black, gray, or teal blue canopy and Ergo Baby printed on the front bottom of the stroller.

If you have one of these strollers stop using it immediately and contact Ergobaby for instructions and a full free replacement restraint harness with buckle.

The strollers were sold online at ErgoBaby.com, AlbeeBaby.com, and Amazon.com from July 2018 through Sept. 2019 for about $300.

For more information contact Ergobaby toll-free at (888) 416-4888 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Support@Ergobaby.com, or online at www.ergobaby.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page.